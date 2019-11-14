Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 817.50 ($10.68).

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of LON AGK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 794 ($10.38). 423,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 800.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 804.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. Aggreko has a twelve month low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.