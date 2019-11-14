Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 259.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.