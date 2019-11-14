Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 559,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

