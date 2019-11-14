AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,868 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,868 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 350,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,506,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

