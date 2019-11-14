AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,594 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 613.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Target by 310.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

