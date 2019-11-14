AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $124.93 and a 1-year high of $157.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

