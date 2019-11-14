AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.