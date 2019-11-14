AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX opened at $199.23 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,548,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.