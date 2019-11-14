AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.11. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.26.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.