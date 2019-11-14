AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $911,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,428,893.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total value of $485,012.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,941 shares of company stock valued at $92,011,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $228.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.27. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

