Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,269. The firm has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $40,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 56,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $670,416.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 126,990 shares of company stock worth $1,551,401 over the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

