Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Insider W Bradley Bickham Sells 7,500 Shares

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADUS traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 424,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,339. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 253.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,524 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 219.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

