Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 5%

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), approximately 463,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

