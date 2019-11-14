Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,975. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

