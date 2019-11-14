Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 3.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 58,756 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 892,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The company has a market cap of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

