ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

ABCZY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

