Abcam (LON:ABC) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,272.33 ($16.63).

ABC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,245 ($16.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 57.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.24.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,407.50 ($63,252.97). Also, insider Gavin Wood acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,925 ($37,795.64). Insiders have sold a total of 199,884 shares of company stock worth $229,858,080 over the last 90 days.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

