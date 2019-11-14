Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €31.30 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.89 ($32.43).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €26.19 ($30.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($38.74). The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

