AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 25,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,518. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $559.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

