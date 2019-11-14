420 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,965,000 after acquiring an additional 471,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,131,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,533,000 after purchasing an additional 758,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,216. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $1,464,509.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,740,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

