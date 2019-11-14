34,431 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,358,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

