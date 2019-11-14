3,000 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 230,509 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,603. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

