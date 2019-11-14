$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

ECL stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.49. Ecolab has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 114,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 137,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

