2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.79.

2U stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 886,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 2U by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

