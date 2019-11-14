2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.46. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

