26,554 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.