2,574 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Madrona Funds LLC

Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

