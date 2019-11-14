25,000 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 258,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $11,168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $10,343,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

