17,053 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 877,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,473. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $91.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.