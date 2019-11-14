14,605 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $137.15.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

