1,400 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. 10,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,653. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

