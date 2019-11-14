13,705 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,794,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 4,174,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302,494. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

