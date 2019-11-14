1,359 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

LHX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.31. The stock had a trading volume of 424,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,145. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

