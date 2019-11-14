10,657 Shares in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 21.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.