$1.88 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $91.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

