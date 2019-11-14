$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

Shares of CVS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.