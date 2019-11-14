$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.53. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

CME stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.05. 1,059,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,858. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.08. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $3,001,008. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

