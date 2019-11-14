$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 566,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,513. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

