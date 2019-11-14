$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.13. ABIOMED posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

ABMD opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.09. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 484.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

