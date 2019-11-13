Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $533.24

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $533.24 and traded as low as $431.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $431.00, with a volume of 99,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million and a P/E ratio of 25.06.

In other news, insider Steve Good acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($33,908.27).

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

