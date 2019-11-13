Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Zosano Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.67. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZSAN. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

