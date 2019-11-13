Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.01, but opened at $37.43. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 21,014 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

