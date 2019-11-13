Zeusshield Hits Market Cap of $554,713.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $554,713.00 and approximately $12,408.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00243322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01461124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00149900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.