Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $194,220.00 and approximately $7,234.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.57 or 0.07445866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001025 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015941 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.