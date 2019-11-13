Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Hold

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

OHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,925. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,417.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,543,000 after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

