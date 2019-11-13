Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

