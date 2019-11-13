Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,706. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $990,608.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,784 shares of company stock worth $9,357,056. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

