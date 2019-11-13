Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of HTZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 1,640,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 104,888 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

