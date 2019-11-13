Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 529,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.01. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

