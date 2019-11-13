Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
YNDX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,340. Yandex has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.80 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.