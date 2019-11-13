Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YNDX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,340. Yandex has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.80 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 450.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633,061 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $56,484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 69.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 863,530 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

